HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to discuss all issues with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The governor visited the state Assembly along with his wife, and paid floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar. He was received by Marshall of the Assembly, other officials and MLAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he is ready to sit for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to solve the ongoing tussle between the government and Raj Bhawan.

However, Speaker Biman Banerjee who was present in the House could not come down to receive him, as he was attending a Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting.

"Discussion is the only way forward. I am ready to discuss all the matters with the chief minister at any designated place, be it Raj Bhavan or Nabanna. I have also written to her in this regard. On Tuesday, I had spoken to her over phone,' Dhankhar told reporters at the state assembly.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 10:58 am

tags #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

