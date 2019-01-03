App
Politics
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rath Yatra in West Bengal: SC agrees to hear BJP's plea on Jan 7

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul which agreed to hear it on January 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on January 3 agreed to hear on January 7 the West Bengal BJP's plea against a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in the state. The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul which agreed to hear it on January 7.

The party had approached the apex court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It had challenged the December 21 order of a division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 11:00 am

#India #Politics #Rath Yatra

