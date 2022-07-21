Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s new president, has many fires to put out

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday. On July 20, Sri Lankan MPs had elected Wickremesinghe as the country's next president. He defeated his main rival, Dullus Alahapperuma, 134-82 in a parliamentary vote.

Wickremesinghe’s election, however, appears to be a temporary arrangement and the new president’s unpopularity with an irate public distrustful of the political elite is hardly a state secret. Protestors had called for his resignation when he was appointed prime minister for a sixth term in May. Wickremesinghe’s private house was set afire and his office stormed earlier this month.

The new president has his task cut out leading the country out of the economic morass it is in and restoring public order after months of unprecedented mass protests.

Wickremesinghe is also widely seen as being close to Sri Lanka's ex-president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country last week.

Aside from his multiple prime ministerial terms, Wickremesinghe, a veteran who has spent 45 years in Sri Lanka’s political arena, has run for the presidency twice.

The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party said it had backed the incumbent because of his economic credentials. Whether such sentiments are shared by the public at large remains to be seen, but the barricades around the presidential palace in Colombo suggest that the situation will take a while to ease.

Traditionally, some Sri Lankan politicians have always viewed India with suspicion, even though the two countries share close cultural, religious, economic, and ethnic ties, dating back centuries.

Colombo has witnessed several anti-India protests in the past by Sinhalese nationalists. But when the country found itself in a deep economic hole a few months ago, it turned to India and the Narendra Modi government responded by providing financial assistance of nearly $4 billion.

Experts believe that Sri Lanka's desperate financial straits have given New Delhi the opportunity to regain its influence in the island nation of 22 million people. That influence had waned after China made inroads, offering Sri Lanka loans and other forms of financial aid for infrastructure projects in the past 15 years, after Gotabaya’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa began a pronounced pro-China tilt in 2006

Moneycontrol talked to three former top Indian diplomats to get a sense of the uneven road that lies ahead. The strategic experts delved into bilateral ties, China’s role in Sri Lanka, and the options ahead for New Delhi after it has clawed back some diplomatic space in Colombo.

India has clawed back diplomatic space: Bambawale

Here’s what Gautam Bambawale, India’s former ambassador to China and high commissioner to Pakistan, had to say:

“There are no easy options in Sri Lanka. The country is passing through a deep political and economic crisis, and it is a long, hard road ahead. The one thing that stands out is the sheer power of the people, who have forced the change. This is a voluntary grassroots movement and was not led by politicians.

“I think that the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe is a good thing for India. He has been prime minister earlier, so he knows the ropes. I also think that it is not just Wickremesinghe that the people are against. They are against all politicians at large. It is not confined just to the new president.

“I believe that India, with its recent actions, including financial assistance to Sri Lanka’s beleaguered economy, has clawed back a lot of diplomatic space in a country of strategic importance. Also, India has kept out of Sri Lanka’s domestic politics and is keen and willing to deal with anyone the public in that country chooses.

“While China has played a role in Sri Lanka’s debt crisis, they are not the sole reason for its woes. Of course, China has invested billions in Sri Lanka under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and their rates of interest are very high.”

Lots of turmoil ahead: Vohra

Here’s what Deepak Vohra, former Indian ambassador, had to say:

“What has happened in Sri Lanka is the peoples’ victory. President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe is a very unpopular politician, seen basically as a lackey of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and not elected but a nominated member of Parliament. His election is not going to end the turmoil in the country, and he is, at best, a stop-gap arrangement. The Constitution will certainly be amended in Sri Lanka. Under the present arrangement, it is virtually impossible to sack the President, as it also involves the supreme court. All that will change.

“In addition, the country is in the throes of a deep economic crisis. To be sure, India has emerged as a saviour by committing close to $4 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines, and credit swaps since January this year. New Delhi’s position is very clear — it will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka, irrespective of the dispensation that comes to power in Colombo. So Wickremesinghe’s presence — or the lack of it — does not matter much. After all, he has been Sri Lankan president six times.

“That India has beaten China in Sri Lanka is more than clear. Figures show that China has loaned more than $5 billion to Sri Lanka so far, about 10 percent of Sri Lanka's total external debt. People’s sentiments against China can be seen on the roads and during the protests. New Delhi has come to the rescue of Sri Lanka when the rest of the world (notably the West) has failed the island country, engrossed as they are with the Ukraine war.”

Wickremesinghe is sensitive to India’s interests: Parthasarathy

This is what G Parthasarathy, veteran diplomat, and former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and Myanmar, had to say:

“The tumultuous events in Sri Lanka reflect public anger. The public has sent the right message. They did not target any diplomatic mission or any other institution. It went after the president. As far as India is concerned, we must wait and watch. We should have no problems with Wickremesinghe; he has been a leader in his own right, a six-time prime minister. But the way things stand right now, given the Indian assistance to Sri Lanka in this hour of crisis, he has no option but to deal with New Delhi, and I am sure he will.

“Frankly, it is also up to Wickremesinghe to handle the Sri Lankan public and the outrage that Sri Lankan rulers have caused by their decisions. Having said that, he has also long been regarded as a friendly statesman, sensitive to India’s national security interests. Wickremesinghe had also shown courage in seeking to build bridges with the estranged Tamil minority in the island’s northern and eastern provinces.

“I must also say that western powers have totally ignored Sri Lanka while pouring millions of dollars into Ukraine. This is unfortunate.”