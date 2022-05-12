Ranil Wickremesinghe returns as Sri Lanka PM, to be sworn in today

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Image: Reuters)

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the chief of the United National Party which has only one seat in parliament, is set to return as the prime minister of Sri Lanka, with the country battling its worst economic crisis that is threatening to tear the country apart.

Wickremesinghe will take the oath of office on May 12 evening, his party confirmed, three days after Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign with anger over food shortage and power outages turning violent.

After a closed-door meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on May 11, the 73-year-old Wickremesinghe will take charge of debt-ridden island nation being torn apart by street protest and violence.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister five times, was fired by then President Maithripala Sirisena in October 2018.

He was, however, reinstalled as the Prime Minister by Sirisena after two months.

According to political sources, members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a section of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and several other parties have expressed their support to get majority for Wickremesinghe in 225-member parliament.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena said Wickremesinghe would be able to get a majority in parliament.

After taking oath, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo and then assume his duties.





