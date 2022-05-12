English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ranil Wickremesinghe returns as Sri Lanka PM, to be sworn in today

    Five-time PM, Wickremesinghe returns as the Prime Minister as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis

    Urvashi Mishra
    May 12, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Image: Reuters)

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Image: Reuters)

    Ranil Wickremesinghe, the chief of the United National Party which has only one seat in parliament, is set to return as the prime minister of Sri Lanka, with the country battling its worst economic crisis that is threatening to tear the country apart.

    Wickremesinghe will take the oath of office on May 12 evening, his party confirmed, three days after Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign with anger over food shortage and power outages turning violent.

    After a closed-door meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on May 11, the 73-year-old Wickremesinghe will take charge of debt-ridden island nation being torn apart by street protest and violence.

    Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister five times, was fired by then President Maithripala Sirisena in October 2018.

    He was, however, reinstalled as the Prime Minister by Sirisena after two months.

    Close

    According to political sources, members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a section of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and several other parties have expressed their support to get majority for Wickremesinghe in 225-member parliament.

    UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena said Wickremesinghe would be able to get a majority in parliament.

    After taking oath, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo and then assume his duties.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Urvashi Mishra
    Tags: #Government of Sri Lanka #Ranil Wickremesinghe
    first published: May 12, 2022 03:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.