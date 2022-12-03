 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rampur bypoll: Azam Khan hoodwinked Muslims by showing them 'fear of BJP', says party candidate Akash Saxena

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Son of former BJP MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena, he is pitted against Khan’s protege and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Asim Raja in the December 5 bypoll.

BJP candidate for the Rampur Sadar assembly bypoll Akash Saxena has said Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has hoodwinked Muslims by showing them the ”fear of the BJP” and considered their love for him as ”slavery”.

The by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of Khan in the wake of he being convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case.Khan has hoodwinked Muslims showing them the ”fear of the BJP” and misused their trust in a bid to become the ”second Nawab” of Rampur, BJP candidate Saxena said and claimed Muslims are looking for a brighter future beyond communalism and have made up their mind to create history in this by-election.

”He considered the love of Rampur’s Muslims as slavery and took it so far that he himself tried to become the ’second Nawab’. He tried to take everything from Muslims by showing them the fear of the BJP. By doing so he tried to enslave them politically,” Saxena, an entrepreneur, told PTI in an interview.

The BJP leader said that ”as a result, businesses in Rampur collapsed and the future of Muslim youths was ruined”.Former Rampur MP Begum Noor Bano belongs to the nawab family of the erstwhile Rampur state and her son Sayyid Kazim Ali Khan Bahadur is referred by the people as the current nawab of Rampur.

Chosen by the BJP to turn the apple cart of Khan, who has represented Rampur Sadar in the assembly 10 times, Saxena claimed that as far as the Muslims of Rampur are concerned, they are now talking about industry and employment leaving the SP leader’s ”Hindu-Muslim issue”.