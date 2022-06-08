Rampur, Azamgarh LS bypoll | Popularity test for BJP, battle of prestige for SP

Three months after it swept the state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in yet another electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Both parties are pulling out all stops for the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, scheduled for June 23.

For the BJP, the elections in the two seats, considered SP strongholds, have emerged as a key test of popularity, more so after the Yogi Adityanath-led government was voted back into power in March. For the SP, the principal opposition in the UP assembly, it is no less a prestige battle since it had won both the seats in 2019, when the BJP swept Lok Sabha polls across the country. Even in the recent assembly polls, the SP won all five assembly segments in Azamgarh, the primary reason why the seat is high on the ruling BJP’s priority list.

The Azamgarh by-election was necessitated after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in March. The Rampur bypoll is being held since SP leader Azam Khan has also decided to vacate his parliamentary seat and take up his state assembly seat.

The contests have become even more interesting since the Congress has decided to stay away from the by-polls in both seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is skipping Rampur but it has fielded a candidate in Azamgarh.

Earlier this week, the SP announced the candidature of former Badaun MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, and veteran leader Azam Khan’s confidant Asim Raja from Rampur.

Azamgarh

By picking his cousin for Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav perhaps wants to maintain his family’s hold on the parliamentary seat, considered an SP bastion. While his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won Azamgarh in the 2014 elections, Akhilesh retained it in 2019.

Dharmendra Yadav, 43, won from Badaun in the 2014 Lok Sabha election but lost in 2019 to the BJP’s Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who is now with the SP. The SP’s confidence stems from a considerable population of Yadav and Muslim voters in Azamgarh. The Yadavs in Azamgarh number around four lakh, followed by Muslims at 3 lakh, and Dalits at 2.75 lakh.

The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ from Azamgarh. ‘Nirahua’ lost from Azamgarh to Akhilesh Yadav in the 2019 general elections.

“Nirahua is a famous Bhojpuri singer and popular among the youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He is also a Yadav and will surely have the support of the community the SP is banking on,” said a BJP leader who did not want to be named.

The BSP has fielded former MLA and businessman Shah Alam “Guddu Jamali” from Azamgarh. Alam contested the recent assembly polls from Muabarakpur on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket and lost.

Many say the BSP’s move to field Shah Alam is aimed at helping the BJP in diluting Muslim votes.

Rampur

Samajwadi Party’s Rampur candidate Asim Raja has been Azam Khan’s aide for more than four decades. Raja, 64, was a surprise pick amid speculation that Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima or one of his daughters-in-law would contest from here.

Sources say Akhilesh Yadav left it to Azam Khan to pick the Rampur candidate because he did not want to worsen the already-strained relationship between the two. Also, the word is that Akhilesh had Muslim votes in mind in giving Khan sway in his bastion.

Muslims constitute about 8.5 lakh voters, the largest among all communities in Rampur. Hindus number around 8.30 lakh, including 1.25 lakh Lodhis, 75,000 Kurmis and about 45,000 Yadavs (all OBCs).

Raja is up against BJP’s Ghanshyam Lodhi, 59. The OBC leader was with the BJP earlier, moved to the BSP and then the SP before returning to the BJP. Lodhi lost from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2009 when he was with the BSP. He has also been an MLC from Rampur as an SP candidate.

The BJP, it is understood, picked Lodhi keeping in mind the OBC votes here. In 2014, Nepal Singh, also a Lodhi, had won the Rampur seat on a BJP ticket. Since the BSP is not contesting from here, the BJP is also eying Dalit votes, according to sources.