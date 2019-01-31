App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ramgarh election: Congress candidate leading with over 16,000 votes

The counting of remaining votes is going on amid tight security arrangements in Ramgarh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Ruling Congress is leading in the Ramgarh assembly constituency in Rajasthan where the party's candidate Shafia Zubair is leading with over 16,000 votes after 14 out of total 20 rounds of voting, officials said on January 31.

BJP's Sukhwant Singh is trailing behind by securing 35.30 percent votes against Congress's Zubair who has so far secured 47.73 percent votes, according to the election department.

BSP candidate and former union minister's son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, is trailing on third position.

The counting of remaining votes is going on amid tight security arrangements in Ramgarh.

As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28.

The election to the assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of December 7 Rajasthan elections.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 11:28 am

tags #India #Politics

