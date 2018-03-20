App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 20, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ram Vilas Paswan says leaving NDA unthinkable, Modi will remain PM

Paswan, in his recent comments in Bihar, was critical of some BJP leaders' alleged communal statements, and had advised the party to take along all sections of society, setting off speculation about his future plans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today dismissed as "unthinkable" suggestions that his alliance with the BJP is under strain and asserted that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan, in his recent comments in Bihar, was critical of some BJP leaders' alleged communal statements, and had advised the party to take along all sections of society, setting off speculation about his future plans.

"The NDA is not in any difficulty. I had earlier said that there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post in 2019. Narendra Modi is and will remain the prime minister. The NDA will remain intact," the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president told reporters.

He also made light of the talk about a federal front, saying meetings keep happening "but nothing comes out of them", and referred to the failed attempt to unite the 'Janata Parivar' .

related news

Asked about speculation on his party's future plans, Paswan said any such suggestion is unthinkable. Party sources said BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who is also Bihar in-charge, had met Paswan following his recent comments.

The Dalit leader has often switched sides in the past before elections and ended up with the winning combination.

To a question about controversial statements of some BJP leaders, including a Union minister, in Bihar, he said the government had done a lot for Dalits and minorities and its efforts should be directed at highlighting them.

While Paswan was recently critical of a section of BJP leaders from Bihar, he today added that the party has leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Nand Kishore Yadav and Shahnawaz Hussain in the state and they cannot be considered "communal".

He also mocked the Congress for its attack on the BJP following the reverses in recent by-polls, saying the opposition party was celebrating the loss of its deposit in seats like Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

tags #Bihar #BJP #India #LJP #Narendra Modi #Politics #Ram Vilas Paswan

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC