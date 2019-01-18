App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ram temple will be built only when Congress comes to power: Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) ruling combine will win all 27 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Describing the BJP as a party with no regard for ethics, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya only when his party comes to power at the Centre.

"The BJP is a party of unethical people. Those who have no regard for ethics and dignity cannot be devotees of Maryada Purushottam Ram," the AICC general secretary said on January 17.

"We believe in ethics and in the Constitution. A Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya only when the Congress comes to power. That is for sure," Rawat told reporters in Rishikesh.

Accusing the BJP of trying to topple the government in Karnataka, he said, "The BJP is out to dislodge rival parties from power by hook or by crook, by misusing money, muscle power and institutions like the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax Department as political tools."

Rawat exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) ruling combine will win all 27 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The game that the BJP is playing in Karnataka will cost it dearly in the Lok Sabha elections when people will give it a befitting reply, with the Congress-JD(S) alliance bagging all 27 seats there," he said.

Political turmoil began in Karnataka on Monday amid reports that the BJP was allegedly making a renewed bid to dislodge the state's seven-month-old coalition government.

Both the ruling coalition and BJP have been levelling charges of horse trading against each other.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

