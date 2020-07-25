Ram Nath Kovind epitomises nobility and humility, his 3 years as President eventful: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on completion of three "eventful" years in office, and said it has been "a wonderful experience" working with him for the development of the nation. Kovind took over as the President in 2017.

The vice president said Kovind's three years in Rashtrpati Bhavan have been eventful.

"He epitomises the qualities of nobility and humility and has enhanced the dignity of the office of the President of India," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Kovind's graciousness and warmth touches everybody, Naidu said, adding that "it has been a wonderful experience to work with him over the last three years for the development of the nation".