App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ram Nath Kovind epitomises nobility and humility, his 3 years as President eventful: Venkaiah Naidu

The vice president said Kovind's three years in Rashtrpati Bhavan have been eventful.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on completion of three "eventful" years in office, and said it has been "a wonderful experience" working with him for the development of the nation. Kovind took over as the President in 2017.

The vice president said Kovind's three years in Rashtrpati Bhavan have been eventful.

"He epitomises the qualities of nobility and humility and has enhanced the dignity of the office of the President of India," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Close
Kovind's graciousness and warmth touches everybody, Naidu said, adding that "it has been a wonderful experience to work with him over the last three years for the development of the nation".
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.