Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Yogi Adityanath greets PM Modi, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram".

PTI
File image
File image

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple. In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram".

"On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said in another tweet in Hindi

The chief minister is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 11:26 am

tags #India #Politics

