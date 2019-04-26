App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ram Kripal Yadav, Misa Bharti file nominations for Pataliputra

A former confidant of Prasad, Yadav had quit the RJD and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which he defeated Bharti by a margin of less than 40,000 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti on Thursday filed their nominations for the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat.

A former confidant of Prasad, Yadav had quit the RJD and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which he defeated Bharti by a margin of less than 40,000 votes.

Yadav was accompanied by a number of senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is the party candidate in the adjoining Patna Sahib constituency.

Bharti, who is a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha, was accompanied by her mother Rabri Devi who carried a photograph of her husband, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases - and brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

related news

RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, the younger of Prasad's two sons, was conspicuous by his absence, though party sources claimed he was busy in election campaign.

There had been speculations that Yadav wanted MLA Bhai Virendra to contest from the Pataliputra seat.

The Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the seventh and final phase of general elections on May 19.

Altogether 49 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Lok Sabha seats that go to polls in the seventh phase, according to the Election Commission.

Prominent among them were former Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Karakat), sitting BJP MP Chhedi Paswan (Sasaram) and CPI(ML) candidate Raju Yadav (Ara). Other seats that go to polls in the final phase are Buxar, Nalanda and Jehanabad.

Notably, the RJD and the CPI(ML) are supporting each other''s candidates in Pataliputra and Ara, respectively. This has bolstered the prospects of Misa Bharti, while bringing debutant Raju Yadav in a straight contest with sitting MP and Union minister Raj Kumar Singh.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:06 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Misa Bharti #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production ...

Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Elections 2019: Citizen Manifesto

Check Here What Type of Life Insurance Policy Best Suits You and Your ...

When Robert Downey Jr. Risked His Rs 3.9 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprin ...

IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Rumblings in Gathbandhan, Denial of Tickets to Veterans Dulls Poll Moo ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Xi Jinping Defends China's Belt and Road Initiative, Says its 'Not an ...

Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho

Dramatic Revision of Death Toll in Sri Lanka Easter Bombings a Grim Si ...

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following g ...

Top brokerage calls for April 26: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' ...

Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi dominates as suspense around Priy ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Emotional reactions o ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.