Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajyavardhan Rathore to Shashi Tharoor: Not a single rupee spent on PM Modi's International Yoga Day video

A week before the International Yoga Day, the PMO had released a video showing the morning exercise regimen of PM Narendra Modi. Some media houses reported it incurred a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On July 2, Shashi Tharoor had questioned the cost incurred by the PMO for creating the fitness video of PM Narendra Modi and had quoted a media report supporting his tweet. In response, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has claimed that not a single rupee was spent on the video.

A week before the International Yoga Day, the PMO had released a video showing the morning exercise regimen of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eventually, a few media houses reported that the PMO had incurred a cost of Rs 35 lakh for making videos and clicking photos for the International Yoga Day.

Shashi Tharoor quoted these reports and took to Twitter to question the PMO about the costs. In the tweet, he said, “20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia's fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke & mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope -- the hopes they have destroyed.”

In response to the accusations made by Dr Tharoor, Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, ‘Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts. No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay. And I assure you sir, not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35!’
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:30 pm

