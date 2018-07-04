Rajyavardhan Rathore to Shashi Tharoor: Not a single rupee spent on PM Modi's International Yoga Day video

A week before the International Yoga Day, the PMO had released a video showing the morning exercise regimen of PM Narendra Modi. Some media houses reported it incurred a cost of Rs 35 lakh.
On July 2, Shashi Tharoor had questioned the cost incurred by the PMO for creating the fitness video of PM Narendra Modi and had quoted a media report supporting his tweet. In response, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has claimed that not a single rupee was spent on the video.A week before the International Yoga Day, the PMO had released a video showing the morning exercise regimen of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eventually, a few media houses reported that the PMO had incurred a cost of Rs 35 lakh for making videos and clicking photos for the International Yoga Day.
Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
Shashi Tharoor quoted these reports and took to Twitter to question the PMO about the costs. In the tweet, he said, “20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia's fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke & mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope -- the hopes they have destroyed.”
In response to the accusations made by Dr Tharoor, Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, ‘Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts. No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay. And I assure you sir, not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35!’
Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts
No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsayAnd I assure you sir,not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35!