MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protests

Referring to the suspension of 12 opposition party MPs, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was "adamant" and forcing it to disrupt the House proceedings.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
File image

File image

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 12 noon on Monday amid opposition protests over the issue of suspension of MPs.

Referring to the suspension of 12 opposition party MPs, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was "adamant" and forcing it to disrupt the House proceedings.

Kharge also announced that they will walk out from the House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to bring order in the House, but opposition members kept raising their point.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to bring order in the House, but opposition members kept raising their point. Naidu then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Close

The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Opposition #Politics #Rajya Sabha
first published: Dec 13, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.