Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 12 noon on Monday amid opposition protests over the issue of suspension of MPs.

Referring to the suspension of 12 opposition party MPs, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was "adamant" and forcing it to disrupt the House proceedings.

Kharge also announced that they will walk out from the House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to bring order in the House, but opposition members kept raising their point.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to bring order in the House, but opposition members kept raising their point. Naidu then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.