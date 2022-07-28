English
    Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned amid opposition protest over suspension of MPs

    As soon as the Upper House reassembled at 4 pm, the opposition members continued their protests and Tiruchi Siva who was in the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Rajya Sabha (File image)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over suspension of MPs besides its demand for discussion on price rise and the Gujarat hooch tragedy.


    As soon as the Upper House reassembled at 4 pm, the opposition memberspol continued their protests and Tiruchi Siva who was in the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.


    Earlier in the day, the Upper House was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am and then again at 12 noon. In the afternoon session, when the house reassembled at 2 pm, it was adjourned for an hour.

    When the House reassembled at 3 pm, the opposition members continued their protest demanding discussion on price rise, suspension of members and the Gujarat hooch tragedy and other issues, forcing another adjournment for an hour till 4 pm.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 05:37 pm
