Rajya Sabha polls: Mayawati’s BSP walking a tightrope as fear of cross-voting looms

Despite losing the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh less than a fortnight ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to win substantial number of seats in the state’s Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

As many as 16 states will be heading to fill 58 Rajya Sabha seats in the elections on Friday. Uttar Pradesh, which has 31 seats in the Upper House, will decide on 10 of those.

The math

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 404 Assembly seats (including a nominated member). Out of these, the BJP has 311 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party have nine and four MLAs respectively.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have 47 and 19 MLAs respectively.

In the state, a candidate needs backing of 37 MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls.

BSP had extended its support to rival SP during the Lok Sabha bypolls. As a quid pro quo, SP’s MLAs are to support the candidate on Friday.

Therefore, The BJP is expected to win eight seats comfortably while SP and BSP are expected to bag one each.

However, the BJP fielded businessman Anil Agarwal, as an extra (ninth) candidate for the polls. This has sparked fears in the BSP that the saffron party might be trying to borrow votes from SP.

BSP on a tight rope

BSP is keen to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha after party supremo Mayawati resigned from the Upper House, last year.

BSP, with 19 seats, is falling short by 18 seats. Congress has pledged support of its seven MLAs while Ajit Singh-led led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has granted support of its sole legislator.

She is expecting to receive support of 10 SP MLAs which are extra for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. That would bring her tally to precisely, 37.

However, all is not well in the Samajwadi Party camp. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and SP Leader Shivpal Yadav skipped a meeting recently, sparking speculations that the legislators loyal to him may not follow the party whip.

Naresh Agarwal recently quit SP and joined the BJP after his party denied him a Rajya Sabha ticket. His son, who continues to be a SP MLA, may not follow the party order either, reports suggest. Another member is currently in jail and will not be able to vote.

BJP will be hoping for SP legislators to cross-vote, which could give them an unexpected ninth seat in the biennial polls.