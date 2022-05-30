Rajya Sabha polls: Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala among 10 Congress candidates

During an interactive meeting on Budget 2020-2021 analysis, February 3, 2020, while answering a query former finance minister P Chidambaram spoke on FM Sitharaman’s proposal to sell a part of government stake in LIC through an initial public offering in next fiscal years. Chidambaram said that the LIC was doing well. "They have to explain to us... why do you want to list LIC today. Is it because you think the management culture is bad? The work culture is bad? Convince us," he said: "But if the reason which the government gives is we have to collect money and therefore we want to disinvest, we will oppose it. That is a bad reason. You tell us good reasons why LIC should be listed," he further added.

The Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, fielding former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken as well as party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Chidambaram was fielded from Tamil Nadu, Ramesh from Karnataka, Maken from Haryana and Surjewala from Rajasthan.

The party also fielded Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh and Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra.

Of the 55 vacancies arising in the Rajya Sabha in the next two months, seven Congress members — Chidambaram (Maharashtra), Ramesh (Karnataka), Ambika Soni (Punjab), Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kapil Sibal (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (Chhattisgarh) — will be completing their terms.





