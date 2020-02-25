Rajya Sabha elections across 17 states to be held on March 26

The Election Commission (EC), on February 25, announced that polls to 55 Rajya Sabha in 17 states will be held on March 26.

These seats are falling vacant on different dates in April due to the retirement of members.

While notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Prominent leaders among those retiring are NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale (RPI-Athawale), Congress veteran Motilal Vora and former union minister Vijay Goel (BJP).