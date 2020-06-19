Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia bag a seat each in Madhya Pradesh

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states were held on June 19, with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress.

Of the 19 seats where polling was held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling BJP-led coalition and the Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government.

Here are the state-wise results:

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP wins all four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI has reported.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 2 seats while Congress has won 1 seat. Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki have won seats in the Upper House.

Rajasthan: Congress wins 2 seats, while BJP has won 1 seat.

Jharkhand: BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) win one seat each in Jharkhand.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate WR Kharlukhi has won the lone seat from the state, defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.



Congratulations #DrWRKharlukhi for being elected to the #RajyaSabha from #Meghalaya. I thank all the MDA partners for bestowing their support to the National People’s Party. pic.twitter.com/CA844nJMon

— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 19, 2020

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted to congratulate Kharlukhi:

(This is a developing story. Copy will be updated as and when results are further announced.)