App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia bag a seat each in Madhya Pradesh

The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling BJP-led coalition and the Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states were held on June 19, with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress.

Of the 19 seats where polling was held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling BJP-led coalition and the Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government.

Close

Here are the state-wise results:

related news

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP wins all four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI has reported.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 2 seats while Congress has won 1 seat. Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki have won seats in the Upper House.

Rajasthan: Congress wins 2 seats, while BJP has won 1 seat.

Jharkhand: BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) win one seat each in Jharkhand.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate WR Kharlukhi has won the lone seat from the state, defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted to congratulate Kharlukhi:

 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Copy will be updated as and when results are further announced.)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #India #rajya sabha election 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.