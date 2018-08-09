App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 09, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Poll LIVE: Arun Jaitley attends RS for the first time this session

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 09, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson polls to be held today

  • Aug 09, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley attends Rajya Sabha for the first time in the monsoon session.

  • Aug 09, 11:00 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings commence.

  • Aug 09, 10:50 AM (IST)

    We have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections. Both Congress and BJP have not fulfilled the promises made to Andhra Pradesh: V Vijayasai Reddy,YSR Congress. (ANI)

  • Aug 09, 10:43 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:42 AM (IST)

    BJP has issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house today. (ANI)

  • Aug 09, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Vijaysai Reddy, YSR Congress: We can't side with BJP as they have not stood with Andhra Pradesh. (News18)

  • Aug 09, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Take a look at how the numbers stack up

    Take a look at how the numbers stack up
  • Aug 09, 10:18 AM (IST)

    BJD to support NDA candidate


    Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said his party will support the NDA candidate in the election to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman tomorrow.

    "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had spoken to me and our party will support the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman election," Patnaik told reporters on his return from Mumbai. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 09, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Elections: What's at stake for the NDA and the Opposition?

    The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections is yet another platform for the Opposition parties to exhibit their unity after the fiasco of the no-confidence motion held in the Lok Sabha last month. Not only the Opposition, but even the NDA government will get an opportunity of identifying its loyal allies from the sulking/estranged ones.

    The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien in June this year. Kurien was elected to the post on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 09, 09:26 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley likely to attend House for RS Dy Chairman election

    Leader of the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, is likely to attend the House tomorrow to participate in the election for the Deputy Chairman's post, sources said. This will be the Jaitley's first appearance in the Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. (PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 09, 09:09 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Parliament adjourned to mark Karunanidhi's demise

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. 

  • Aug 08, 10:42 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today: 

    #The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018
    #The National Sports University Bill, 2018
    #The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018

  • Aug 08, 10:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 10:30 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Lok Sabha today: 

    #The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2018
    #The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
    #The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    #The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 07, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Govt withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha​​

    Nearly a year after introducing it in the Lok Sabha, the government today withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill following widespread concerns over certain provisions in the proposed legislation. There have been concerns over the proposed 'bail-in' clause to resolve a failing bank and insurance cover on bank deposits.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 07, 03:45 PM (IST)

    I would be very happy if any woman is elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, but nothing has been decided yet. Opposition meetings are going on, we should wait: Vandana Chavan,NCP MP.

  • Aug 07, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Aug 07, 02:51 PM (IST)

    NCP's Vandana Chavan likely to be Opposition's candidate for RS Deputy Chairperson

    Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vandana Chavan has been picked as the Opposition's candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, according to multiple reports.

    Chavan has been a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha since 2012 and had earlier served as the Mayor of Pune in 1997-1998. The 57-year-old is a three-time municipal councillor, serving between 1992 and 2007. 

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 07, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm. 

  • Aug 07, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Opposition continues their protest in Rajya Sabha as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to speak. 

  • Aug 07, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes.

  • Aug 07, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Opposition interrupts Amit Shah's speech. 

  • Aug 07, 02:06 PM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha on the agrarian crisis. Shah is highlighting the government's initiatives in helping farmers. 

  • Aug 07, 02:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 01:17 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.