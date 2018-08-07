App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll: NCP's Vandana Chavan to be Opposition candidate

The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year after the retirement of PJ Kurien

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/Adv.VandanaChavan
Image: Facebook/Adv.VandanaChavan

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vandana Chavan has been picked as the Opposition's candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, according to multiple reports.

Chavan has been a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha since 2012 and had earlier served as the Mayor of Pune in 1997-1998. The 57-year-old is a three-time municipal councillor, serving between 1992 and 2007.

The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year after the retirement of PJ Kurien, who was elected to the upper house on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

To win in the election, which will be held on Thursday, a candidate will have to secure 123 votes in the 245-member upper house. However, abstentions are likely to bring down the majority mark.

According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are likely to abstain from voting on Thursday, effectively bringing down the majority mark to 115.

The National Democratic Alliance will however have around 110 votes, bringing them a step closer to the half-way mark.

Going by media reports, there is also speculation that the Shiv Sena may support Chavan's candidature and vote in her favour.

Earlier, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar reached out to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, requesting the support of Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) for his party member and NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the election.

Harivansh Narayan Singh is the candidate from the ruling alliance.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Vandana Chavan

