Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejects request to revoke suspension of 12 Opposition MP’s

File image

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on November 30 refused to revoke the suspension of twelve members of parliament (MPs). The members were suspended for 'unprecedented acts of misconduct' during the Monsoon session of Parliament held in August this year.

“The bitter experience of the last Monsoon Session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session,” Naidu said in Rajya Sabha. He was responding to Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Mallikaarjun Kharge’s request to revoke the suspension.

Follow Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates Here

“The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is empowered to take action and also the House can take action. The decision is final,” Naidu said.

The 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), including six from the Congress party, have been suspended from the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. The MPs have been penalised for “unprecedented acts of misconduct” and “violent behaviour” in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



Opposition MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha after House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejects revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/mil91JbSaz — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

“We came to your office to request for revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs. The incident happened in the last Monsoon session. So, how can you take this decision now,” Kharge asked in the House.

The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Also, read: 12 Opposition MPs suspended for 'unprecedented acts of misconduct' in last session of Parliament

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM after members of the Congress, the DMK, the NCP, the Left parties, the National Conference and AAP staged walkout from the House while some members protested in the well demanding uniform paddy procurement policy.

"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?," asked Congress leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.