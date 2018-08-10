App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expunges remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Chairman Naidu had yesterday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable. The remarks were made by the prime minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House yesterday.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged. Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.