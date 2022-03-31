English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 72 retiring members

    The retiring members include, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Suresh Prabhu, Praful Patel, Subramanian Swamy, Prasanna Acharya, Sanjay Raut, Naresh Gujral, Satish Chandra Mishra, M C Mary Kom, Swapan Dasgupta and Narendra Jadhav.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said legislators across the country should be driven by passion, performance and procedural integrity, and desist from disrupting law making bodies. He also asked them to uphold the honour and privilege bestowed on them by the people.

    Naidu made the remarks in the House as the Rajya Sabha bade farewell to 72 members retiring during the MarchJuly period this year. The retiring members include, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Suresh Prabhu, Praful Patel, Subramanian Swamy, Prasanna Acharya, Sanjay Raut, Naresh Gujral, Satish Chandra Mishra, M C Mary Kom, Swapan Dasgupta and Narendra Jadhav.

    The Chairman called upon elected representatives to ensure that expectations and aspirations of the people are incorporated in the designing of laws and policies. While expressing concern over the House having lost over 35 per cent of the functional time due to disruptions since 2017.

    The retiring members, he said, have a total parliamentary experience of 181 terms including 143 terms in the Rajya Sabha and 38 in the Lok Sabha. Noting that the retiring members have a vast pool of considerable legislative experience, domain knowledge, parliamentary skills and proven performance in the House, he said, "It is not often that such a pool of performers retire in one go".

    Naidu recounted the contributions of some veterans and first-time members by name and also noted that most of the retiring members have kept themselves away from the tendency of disrupting the House. The Chairman said 65 retiring members represented 19 states while seven are nominated members.

    Close

    Related stories

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 12:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.