you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition protests

Two bills were introduced before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned on February 11 till 2 PM as Congress and TDP members trooped into the Well of the House seeking to raise various issues.

Several opposition members, including from TMC and Congress, protested as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj introduced the 'The Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019'.

Naidu, however said the bill was just being introduced.

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram introduced 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2019'.

Earlier, as soon as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, members of TDP trooped into the Well demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Several Congress MPs too entered the Well.

The issues being raised by Congress could not be heard in the din but in Lok Sabha they had raked up the issue of alleged horse-trading in Karnataka by BJP.

Law makers from BSP and SP, the two parties which have entered into an alliance for the next Lok Sabha polls, were heard raising the issue of deaths in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to consumption of illicit liquor.

The Chairman made appeals to the protesting members to return to their seats and not display posters.

But his appeals went unheeded following which Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said he has received several notices under Rule 267, but none have been accepted.

Rule 267 provide for setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

