Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on January 7 after an uproar by opposition parties over various issues, including a CBI probe against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on alleged illegal mining.

Members of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were up on their feet as soon as listed official papers were presented, crying "political vendetta" in the CBI initiating a probe into alleged irregularities in the mining of minor minerals during 2012 and 2016 when Yadav held the mining portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Left party members, too, got up to raise the raise the issue of violence by the BJP in Kerala over the entry of women in Sabrimala temple while Congress MPs sought a debate on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from some members under rule 267 for suspension of business to take up discussions on issues but has not allowed any of the notices.

He asked members to resume their places and allow the House to function.

"This is not the parliamentary way of functioning," he said. "You can discuss all the issues under relevant rules."

Repeated pleas by Naidu asking members to go back to their places went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.