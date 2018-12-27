App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day without transacting business

While slogan shouting members of Tamil parties -- AIADMK and DMK trooped -- into the well of the House over construction of Mekadatu Dam on Cauvery River, Samajwadi Party and BSP members raised the issue of mob violence in Bulandshahr that left two dead, including an inspector rank police officer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day without transacting any business after ruckus in the House over issues ranging from construction of a dam on the Cauvery River to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

A couple of members from Andhra Pradesh too were in the well of the House demanding special status for the state.

A couple of members from Andhra Pradesh too were in the well of the House demanding special status for the state.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said nothing that the protesting members were saying would go on record and then adjourned the proceedings for the day.

"As nobody seems to be interested I have no option but to adjourn the House for the day," he said before adjourning the proceedings till Friday.

The trouble started soon after the House mourned the death of its former members N Rajangam and Jai Narain Prasad Nishad and listed papers were presented to the House.

Members of Tamil parties shouted slogans from the well of the House seeking justice for the state over the Cauvery issue while SP and BSP members stood in their places raising the issue of Bulandshahr violence.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien too was up on his feet trying to a raise an issue but could not be heard in the din.

Thursday was the first sitting of the House after the four-day Christmas break.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 11:49 am

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

