Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and Adani issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday without transacting any business as the logjam between ruling and opposition parties continued over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

As soon as the Upper House reassembled for the afternoon session, after being adjourned in the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Sujeet Kumar (BJD) to raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid sloganeering by the treasury bench and the opposition members.

Even as Kumar tried to speak, the slogan shouting continued, forcing the deputy chairman to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier, as the House assembled for the day, the ruling and opposition parties traded barbs over Gandhi's remark in London and the demand for the probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

During the morning session, as the ruling BJP and the opposition parties kept shouting slogans, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. Dhankhar said he had received notices under rule 267-9 from Congress members, including Pramod Tiwari, Rajneet Ranjan, Kumar Ketkar, Syed Nasir Hussain, Amee Yajnik, AKhilesh Prasad Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Mukul Wasnik, to discuss the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into allegations of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation against the Adani Group.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala joins Board of Trustees at Sankara Eye Foundation India

Taking Stock | Banking sector worries sink market again; Sensex down 361 points, Nifty below 17,000 Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM) wanted a high-level probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group while Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) wanted a discussion on the 'Z-plus' security being provided to Gujarat conman Kiran J Patel, who posed as a PMO official. Rule 267 requires setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised. Even before the chairman gave his ruling on the 267 notices, both sides were up on their feet raising slogans. The treasury benches wanted an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London, while the Congress-led opposition sought a discussion on the Adani affair. Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. The proceedings of the Upper House were disrupted over the issues last week as well.

PTI