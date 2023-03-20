 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and Adani issue

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

As soon as the Upper House reassembled for the afternoon session, after being adjourned in the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Sujeet Kumar (BJD) to raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid sloganeering by the treasury bench and the opposition members.

Rajya Sabha (File image)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday without transacting any business as the logjam between ruling and opposition parties continued over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Even as Kumar tried to speak, the slogan shouting continued, forcing the deputy chairman to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier, as the House assembled for the day, the ruling and opposition parties traded barbs over Gandhi's remark in London and the demand for the probe into allegations against the Adani Group.