Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Rajouri Garden Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rajouri Garden is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

(please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 72.36% and in 2013, 68.93% of Rajouri Garden's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Jarnail Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating SAD's candidate by a margin of 10036 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled. Jarnail Singh polled a total of 117971 (46.55%) votes.

SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11008 (10.8%) votes. Manjinder Singh Sirsa polled 101925 which was 40.93% of the total votes polled.