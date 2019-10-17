App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti Podcast | Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Despite bittersweet relationship, BJP-Shiv Sena bank on each other

Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit talks to senior columnist and author Sujata Anandan to understand intricacies of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the election campaign draws to a close in Maharashtra, the discussion this time -- both before and during the polls -- has been about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance.

Who will get the larger share? Will the Sena accept the 'junior partner' status? And if it does, what is Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's strategy behind that?

Speaking about the Thackerays, what happens to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray? What role does he play in Maharashtra's politics going forward?

Also read: Defections, seat-sharing pacts and 'Big Brother' status -- all you need to know about the 2019 Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes will happen on October 24.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit talks to senior columnist and author Sujata Anandan to find out the answer to all these questions.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Assembly Elections 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Podcast #Politics #Rajneeti podcast #Shiv Sena

