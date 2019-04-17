Rajneeti podcast | Decoding the NYAY scheme, GST 2.0 and other poll promises of Congress

Although India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, a large population of the country lives in poverty. The Congress' NYAY scheme has promised to change this situation.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that if voted to power his government would provide Rs 72,000 annually to those who are extremely poor.

From where would this money come? And how will the poor be ascertained? These are two questions that immediately come in mind when one thinks about the Congress' poll promise.

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury calls this scheme a fiscal challenge. In this podcast, he talks to Jerome Anthony about the Congress' poll promises from an economic standpoint.