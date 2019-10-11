App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to campaign for party candidate in poll-bound Haryana, Maharashtra

'I will take part in campaigning for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections for the party from October 13 to 18. Will address three rallies in Haryana on October 13,' tweeted Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a number of political rallies for party candidates in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra from October 13.

Singh, who returned to country on Thursday after a three-day visit to France to oversee the handing over of the first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force, termed his visit "extremely productive".

"I will take part in campaigning for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections for the party from October 13 to 18. Will address three rallies in Haryana on October 13," tweeted Singh.

He added that after Haryana, he will campaign for two days in Maharahstra on October 14 and 15.

 

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

