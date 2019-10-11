Rajnath Singh to campaign for party candidate in poll-bound Haryana, Maharashtra

'I will take part in campaigning for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections for the party from October 13 to 18. Will address three rallies in Haryana on October 13,' tweeted Singh.
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a number of political rallies for party candidates in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra from October 13.
Singh, who returned to country on Thursday after a three-day visit to France to oversee the handing over of the first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force, termed his visit "extremely productive".
He added that after Haryana, he will campaign for two days in Maharahstra on October 14 and 15.