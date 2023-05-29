Rajnath Singh to attend swearing-in ceremony of Nigerian President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria's most recent election held earlier this year. The septagenarian leader is credited with redeveloping Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, where he served as the state governor between 1999 and 2007.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day official visit to the West African nation of Nigeria from May 28 to May 30. The minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s next President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and also hold talks with Nigerian officials to identify military hardware that can be exported, according to a statement by the defence ministry released on May 27.

Historical Visit

As India looks to deepen its ties with the West African nation in hopes of tapping the defence market there, this visit happens to be the first time an Indian defence minister is visiting the country.

“Senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and top leadership of important defence PSUs will accompany Shri Rajnath Singh. They will hold meetings with the representatives from the Nigerian industry and the Armed Forces to identify the equipment and platforms, through which the Indian defence industry can support the country’s requirements,” the statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

Who is Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria's most recent election held earlier this year. The septagenarian leader is credited with redeveloping Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, where he served as the state governor between 1999 and 2007.

Tinubu, also known as "Jagaban" by supporters, will replace the current President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

The veteran politician was once exiled during the era of Nigeria's military rule by Sani Abacha. Tinubu, a trained accountant who was involved with the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition (Nadeco) group, is a former Mobil oil executive.

The politician is known for generating income through huge foreign investment in Lagos and for implementing a public transport scheme that saw new lanes created for rapid buses.

Challenges awaiting Tinubu's tenure?

One of the major challenges Nigeria faces as of now is the fuel subsidy given by the government since the 1970s. Nigeria imports petroleum products despite its oil reserves due to an inability to refine enough crude to meet local demands. This subsidy is taking a huge toll on public finances, according to a report by the BBC, as it cost the country's coffers nearly $9.3 billion in 2022.

Tinubu has firmly repeated that the subsidy has to go, and his associates insist he has the political will to do it.

Tinubu's tenure also faces the challenge of being backed by only 37 percent of voters, making him the Nigerian president elected with the least vote-share since 1999.

As Tinubu comes to power, a report by the BBC suggests that one in three people in Nigeria are unemployed, the inflation is at a record high of 22 percent, and 96 million people live below the poverty line of $1.90 per day. The GDP per head (the economic output produced in a year by the average person) was $2,065 for 2021 (compared to $70,248 for the US and $46,510 for the UK).

Concerns have also been raised about Tinubu's health and age as he has travelled abroad twice since the February election.

India's Defence Collaboration

Earlier this year, the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave was held in March. The conclave, held on the sidelines of the second Africa-India Joint Exercise ‘AFINDEX’ in Pune, was attended by army chief General Manoj Pande and the chiefs and representatives of 31 African nations.

Singh reiterated India’s commitment to providing support to African countries in defence related matters at the conclave.

India has provided training to the militaries of African nations and equipped them with necessary skills to face emerging security challenges, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials from the Ministry of Defence.