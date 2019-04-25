App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh slams Congress over Balakot air strikes, 'chowkidar' jibe

Claiming the BJP would get a clear mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said he has no doubt in his mind that NDA allies will retain power with a three-fourths majority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said the number of terrorists killed in the Balakot air strikes was "high", and accused the Congress of politicising the anti-terror operation by the IAF.

He hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using "foul language" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming the BJP would get a clear mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said he has no doubt in his mind that NDA allies will retain power with a three-fourths majority.

He said the Congress is politicising the Balakot air strikes and dismissed its demand of proof of casualties in the operation as "uncalled for".

related news

The IAF had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Pakistan on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"Should our forces have stopped there to count the dead bodies? Brave jawans do not count the dead bodies, they keep marching ahead... eagles count bodies," he said.

"Had there been 1, 2, 3 or 4 casualties, then we could have given a figure, but how can we tell (the exact casualties) when this figure was so high?

"I head the intelligence agencies. I would like to say we carried out the air strikes on the basis of credible and actionable inputs, and without violating Pakistan's sovereignty," the home minister said.

Singh said if the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was hailed for splitting Pakistan in 1971, then why can't Modi be lauded for the Balakot air strikes.

He addressed two election rallies in neighbouring Palghar district in support of Shiv Sena candidates from Thane and Palghar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Lashing out at the opposition for pointing fingers at electronic voting machines, he said, "The (voting) trend in the first phase of elections suggested the NDA would get a two-thirds majority. Soon the opposition launched an attack on EMVs.

"When these people (Congress) won (assembly polls) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year, then EVMs were right, but when they saw we are inching towards victory, they again started crying foul on EVMs."

Singh strongly defended the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, saying it is based on their shared ideology of nationalism.

No one can break the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state, Singh asserted.

He said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had sensed his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and hence decided to stay away from the poll fray.

Singh, contesting from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, lauded the government of Prime Minister Modi and said under his watch India saw a quantum jump in its economic ranking.

"We were languishing at the 9th position among the top 10 countries (before 2014). But since the Modi-led government took charge, our country witnessed a quantum jump and we secured the 6th position among the top 10 countries," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"And I would like to say...in the coming years, we are going to attain the 5th position," Singh said.

The home minister said India is no more a country of the poor people and "we are now one of the fastest-growing economies in the world".

It is unfortunate that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is "using foul" language against the prime minister of the country, Singh said.

"To say 'chowkidar chor hai' (Rahul's jibe at the PM over the Rafale deal) is stooping too low. I was shocked when I first heard such a language for our prime minister.

"The Congress government did not buy a single next generation fighter plane in the last 30 years. Had we got Rafale jets, we could have destroyed Pakistan-based (terror) camps while sitting in India," Singh said.

Instead of attacking the PM, the Congress should introspect why it is losing base, he said.

The BJP veteran said the Congress governments under Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi made "failed" efforts to eliminate poverty and Rahul Gandhi is now going on the same path (with his Nyay scheme).

He said the Congress-led UPA government built 25 lakh housing units from 2008 to 2014, while the BJP-headed NDA government constructed 1.30 crore houses between 2014-2018.

Nowhere in the world you will see the "karishma" (miracle) of 34 crore bank accounts being opened in such a short time (under Jan Dhan Yojana), he said, adding this could happen only due to Modi's leadership.

Singh said only five crore people are left in the extremely poor category and added "we will abolish this poverty in the coming five to seven years".

Thane and Palghar are among the 17 Lok Sabha seats that will vote in the fourth and final phase in Maharashtra on April 29.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:44 am

tags #Balakot #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rajnath Singh

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Resu ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi on April 26, NDA Leaders To Be ...

UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Result in Uttar Prad ...

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Sco ...

Honda BR-V Long Term Review – Mid Report

UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh So ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red ahead of Apri ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Darbar, RRR, Saaho, Indian 2, Thalapathy 63: Why South producers are i ...

Reserve Bank of India sells entire stake in National Housing Bank, Nab ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.