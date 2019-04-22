Rajnath Singh slams Congress for promise to abolish sedition law

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at the Congress for promising abolition of sedition law in its election manifesto, and said the BJP would bring even more stringent laws for the security of the country if needed.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Jamuna Kalari village in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress says they would do away with the sedition law. But we will definitely enact more stringent laws for the country's security if needed," he said.

Accusing the Congress of working towards weakening the fight against terrorism, Singh said, "Even as the country's Army gave reply to the terrorist attack, the Congress and other opposition parties indulged in politics by doubting the valour of the armed forces and asked how many people died in the strike."

"The brave armed forces don't count the number of fatalities in an attack," he said.

The union minister said India became the fourth nation in the world to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability, because Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to scientists, who in turn created history.

"People have made up their mind to elect Narendra Modi as the country's prime minister again. Congress and its allies have also sensed the mood of the people. So, the opposition parties have started blaming EVMs, which is an insult of the people's verdict," he said.

Singh said that within five years of the Modi government, the world's economists started accepting the fact that the country's economy has improved.

The country has started witnessing the impact of the Modi government's work as the Centre has constructed 1.30 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in five years. There would be no homeless in the country by 2022, he said.

"All the prime ministers of the Congress, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the 'gareebi hatao' slogan, but failed in actually removing poverty and they are now giving the false promise of offering Rs 72,000 per year to them," he alleged.

Singh added farmers hit by the recent thunderstorms would be given compensation for the crop damages.

He also addressed rallies in Singrauli and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh.