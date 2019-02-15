Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:37 PM IST

Rajnath Singh leaves for J&K; to assess situation, pay respect to jawans killed in terror attack

During the visit, the home minister will take part in a high-level meeting in Srinagar to be attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik and top civil, police and other security officials.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of a terror attack in Pulwama that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.

He is accompanied by top home ministry officials.

During the visit, the home minister will take part in a high-level meeting in Srinagar to be attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik and top civil, police and other security officials.

The home minister will take stock of the security situation in the state in view of the terror attack on Thursday, a home ministry official said.

Singh will also pay his last respects to the CRPF jawans who were killed in Pulwama.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Politics #Rajnath Singh

