you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh files nomination papers for Lucknow Lok Sabha seat

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former Union minister Kalraj Mishra, Singh submitted his election affidavit to Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh on April 16 filed his nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat after holding a roadshow in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where BJP supporters turned up in large numbers and showered flower petals on him.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former Union minister Kalraj Mishra, Singh submitted his election affidavit to Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Singh took out a roadshow which passed through Hazratganj, one of the arterial roads in the capital city, where BJP workers turned up to show their support to the leader.

Hazratganj sported a floral look as BJP supporters showered flower petals on Singh as he led the roadshow on his way to file nomination papers.

Seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow, Singh, who was accompanied by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in a special vehicle, stopped to offer prayers at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple in Hazratganj, before the procession moved on.

The home minister also offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Setu temple here before embarking on the roadshow.

Addressing the party workers at the state BJP headquarters here before the roadshow, Singh said, "India has surged ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has acknowledged the fact that Modi has done wonders to help the country attain great heights".

"I have toured 10 states and the attraction towards Modi is amazing. The entire country wants to see him re-elected as the prime minister," he said.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place for Singh's roadshow.

The weather conditions were also favourable for the BJP workers as a cloud cover and a consistent breeze provided the much-needed relief to them. The workers patiently waited for their turn to greet Singh at the temporary stages set up along the two-kilometre stretch between the state BJP office and the district collectorate.

Special pumps for spraying rose petals were also brought by the enthusiastic workers of the saffron party.

Deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, senior party leader Kalraj Mishra, Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore and other leaders were present on the special truck used for Singh's roadshow.

The supporters of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), carrying party flags, were also present at the rally.

Five camels were part of the roadshow and the party workers were seen taking selfies with the animals.

Various slogans were raised in favour of the BJP and the home minister. One interesting slogan was -- "Bharat ki majboori hai, Modi lahar zaroori hai" (Modi wave is India's compulsion).
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

