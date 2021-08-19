Rajnath Singh defends farm laws, but says Centre ready for talks if any clause against farmers' interest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 19 defended the Centre’s three contentious farm laws but said his government -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- is ready to talk to farmers if they feel there is any clause in the legislations that are against their interests.

Farmers, predominantly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year to protest the three farm laws. They have been demanding complete withdrawal of the laws alleging these would end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and benefit big corporates.

However, stressing the need to fully understand the agricultural reform laws, Rajnath Singh said an “atmosphere of opposition” is being created and farmers should understand that.

Addressing a gathering for a state-level Annapurna programme under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana via video conferencing on August 19, the Defence Minister lauded the Centre for taking steps for the welfare of farmers.

He said: “Our government brought three farm laws. But I think there is a need to fully understand these laws.”

“Lekin ek virodh ka mahoul bhi paida kiya ja raha hai (But an atmosphere of opposition is being created). I feel that farmer brothers should understand this.”

Singh added: “The confusion over the minimum support price (MSP) system was also spread…. Farmers have started learning the truth and have now started calculating their profits and losses.”

Talking about the benefits of the laws, he said: “I have studied the farm legislations fully and I can say with confidence that there is no clause as per my information which is against the interest of our farmer brothers.”

“If anybody feels there is any such clause in these laws which can affect the interest of farmers, I want to say with full confidence that we are ready to sit and hold talks with farmer brothers.”

(With PTI inputs)