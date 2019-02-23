App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh appeals to people of Arunachal Pradesh to remain calm, maintain peace

Rajnath Singh also spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the border state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on February 23 appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to remain calm and maintain peace in the wake of ongoing protests in certain parts of the state against the proposals to grant permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities.

He also spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the border state.

People in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have been protesting after the state government announced that it was considering issuing permanent resident certificates (PRCs) to six communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

The six communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.
