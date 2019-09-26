Rajiva Sinha to be the new chief secretary of West Bengal

Sinha is currently the additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department.
Rajiva Sinha will be the new chief secretary of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on September 26.
The present incumbent Malay Kumar De will retire on Monday, she said.
Sinha is currently the additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department.
De, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the chief secretary in 2017 after the retirement of Basudeb Banerjee.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:39 pm