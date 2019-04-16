Rajiv Pratap Rudy, 18 others file papers for Bihar Lok Sabha polls

Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Bihar LJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras were among 19 candidates, who filed nominations for the fifth phase of polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The five seats which would go to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 are - Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur. The last date for filing nomination is April 18.

A total of 19 candidates submitted their papers for the five Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy is contesting from Saran and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras from Hajipur.

RJD's Shivchadra Ram has already filed his papers from Hajipur along with Balendra Das, a Jai Prakash Janata Dal candidate.

Das claimed he filed his nomination from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, as he has the support of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Giving details of seizure in Bihar since the enforcement of model code of conduct, Singh said the authorities have so far recovered Rs 5.93 crore cash, 43,424 litres of liquor and 90.65 kg of ganja.