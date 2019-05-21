Remembering Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest prime minister and Congress icon

On the event of Rajiv Gandhi's 28th death anniversary, here's a brief look at the life of the seventh Prime Minister of India. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Rajiv Gandhi was born to Feroze and Indira Gandhi, on August 20, 1944 in Bombay (now Mumbai). He was just three when India became independent and Jawaharlal Nehru, his grandfather, became Prime Minister. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Rajiv Gandhi was educated at the Welham Boys' School and Doon School. After school, he went studied engineering at Trinity College and Imperial College but didn't complete it and returned to India. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 On returning home from England, Gandhi quickly passed the entrance examination to the Delhi Flying Club, went on to obtain a commercial pilot’s licence and soon became a pilot in Air India. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 In 1968, Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Gandhi. They had two children -- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Sanjay Gandhi died in a crash while flying a new plane of the Delhi Flying club. His death prompted Indira Gandhi to induct Rajiv into the politics. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 In 1984, when Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguards leading to riots, Rajiv Gandhi took the oath to become the seventh Prime Minister of India (Image: Reuters) 7/8 In 1991, while campaigning in Sriperumbudur, a woman approached Rajiv Gandhi, touched his feet and blew a belt of RDX. Rajiv and few other people surrounding them were killed in the explosion. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 In 1998, Rajiv Gandhi’s widow Sonia was elected the president of the Congress party. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 21, 2019 04:31 pm