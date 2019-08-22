App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia to address first of a series of events today

Starting the series of events commemorating the 75th Birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a gathering of leaders and party workers from across the country at K D Jadhav Indoor Stadium.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary celebrations, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address the first in a series of programmes today.

Artists and academics from across the country would also participate in the programme.

Close

The event would include display and depictions of Rajiv Gandhi's life and time through audio-visuals, paintings and digital displays.

It would set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:44 am

