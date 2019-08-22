Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia to address first of a series of events today

As part of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary celebrations, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address the first in a series of programmes today.

Starting the series of events commemorating the 75th Birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a gathering of leaders and party workers from across the country at K D Jadhav Indoor Stadium.

Artists and academics from across the country would also participate in the programme.

The event would include display and depictions of Rajiv Gandhi's life and time through audio-visuals, paintings and digital displays.