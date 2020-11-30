Rajinikanth to announce decision soon, suspense continues over actor’s political plunge

The suspense over superstar Rajinikanth's political debut continues after his meeting with the office bearers of his party-Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

The actor interacted with as many as 52 leaders, including district secretaries, in the closed-door meeting in a marriage hall owned by him in Chennai’s Kodambakkam and said a decision will be announced soon.

"In today's meeting, district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They said that they will support me regardless of any decision. I will announce my decision as soon as possible," the 69-year old actor was quoted speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence after the meeting today.

Rajinikanth announced three years ago that he would be making an entry into politics. In Monday’s meeting, he reportedly sought the leaders’ opinion on why the party should contest the 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu. A final decision, in this regard, is awaited and Rajinikanth is expected to issue a statement later in the day or on December 1.

Many leaders have suggested that Rajinikanth should formally announce his political plunge. Others, however, according to reports, have concerns over his health and suggested he should delay the announcement due to the pandemic.

The actor has been advised by his doctors not to enter politics. He had said last month that he will make the much-talked about political plunge at the right time. The actor had a kidney transplant in 2016.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are scheduled to take place during April-May 2021. The state has seen three actors rise to the chief minister’s post in the past. Rajinikanth’s decision has been a matter of speculation for decades.

In 2019, both Rajinikanth and another superstar-turned-politician Kamal Hassan - who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam - had expressed their willingness to contest together, if needed, for the welfare of the state.

Following the demise of the state's two most powerful politicians - J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and MK Karunanidhi of the DMK- a political vacuum has been created in the state.

Rajinikanth's supporters, however, feel this vacuum will be filled once the superstar agrees to contest the state Assembly polls.