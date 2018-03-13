App
Mar 13, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth silent on various issues, says Kamal Haasan

"This is not the only issue on which Rajanikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point only to one issue," he told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said his contemporary actor Rajinikanth, who is also set to launch his political party, has not reacted on various matters and it was wrong to single out his 'silence' on the Cauvery issue.

"This is not the only issue on which Rajanikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point only to one issue," he told reporters here.

Haasan, who had met Rajinikanth before launching his party, was replying to a specific question on Rajinikanth maintaining 'silence' on the Cauvery water sharing issue with Karnataka.

Rajinikanth, who has earlier come under flak from various quarters for not actively taking part in protests organised by the film industry in the past over the Cauvery issue, has recently expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery river.

He had also urged the state government to file a review petition in the apex court. To a question on the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Haasan said the Centre must set up the board immediately.

He replied in the negative when asked whether he had discussed Bhavani river and check dam issue when he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently. The actor-politician alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating.

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

