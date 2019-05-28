App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth says PM Modi charismatic leader like Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

The veteran star likened Modi to tall leaders of India, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, A B Vajpayee, K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "charismatic" leader like Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi and attributed the BJP's massive win in the Lok Sabha polls to his leadership.

He also said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi need not resign following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he was a youngster and perhaps had not got the cooperation of senior party leaders.

The veteran star likened Modi to tall leaders of India, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, A B Vajpayee, K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

"This Lok Sabha poll victory is a win for the individual leadership called Modi. It is the victory for a charismatic leader," he told reporters here.

related news

"In Indian politics, whether at the national level or state, any party will reap wins only on the (popularity) of a leader. He is a charismatic leader," he said about Modi.

He noted that the country in the past had charismatic leaders like Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Vajpayee.

"After them (the country) has got Modi, a charismatic leader. If you see in Tamil Nadu, there were charismatic leaders like Kamaraj, Anna, Kalaignar, MGR, Jayalalithaa. Along those lines, this victory is achieved for the leadership of Modi," he said.

However, the BJP lost out in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to an "anti-Modi wave" though there was a pro-Modi wave in other parts of the country, he noted.

"When there is a political wave, one cannot swim against it and will be swept away," he added.

The reasons for such an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu included the Sterlite issue in Tuticorin, methane extraction project in Cauvery delta and the "whirlwind campaign" of the opposition, Rajinikanth added.

On Congress chief Gandhi's offer to resign, the Tamil superstar said, "He should not resign."

"I won't say he lacks leadership qualities. I think it is really difficult to handle the Congress party... where senior- most people are there."

"As a youngster it is difficult to handle the senior-most people. Even I think, my observation is, the senior Congress leaders -- they had not cooperated well. They had not worked hard," he said.

There was no need for Gandhi to resign as an opposition party was as important as the ruling one in a democracy, the veteran star added.
First Published on May 28, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as Mukul Roy's Son, 2 Bengal MLAs & 50 Councillors ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.