Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Rajinder Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rajinder Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 62.99% and in 2013, 60.54% of Rajinder Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Vijender Garg Vijay of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 20051 votes which was 17.45% of the total votes polled. Vijender Garg Vijay polled a total of 114907 (53.39%) votes.

BJP's R P Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1796 (1.8%) votes. R P Singh polled 99705 which was 35.82% of the total votes polled.