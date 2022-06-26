English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: AAP's lead over BJP in fifth round of counting reduces to over 1,000 votes

    At the beginning of the counting Pathak was leading with over 1,500 votes but the the lead margin reduced to 1,153 by the end of fifth round as counting of votes began on Sunday morning.

    PTI
    June 26, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party

    Aam Aadmi Party


    AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was on Sunday morning leading over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,000 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting of votes for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll.


    At the beginning of the counting Pathak was leading with over 1,500 votes but the the lead margin reduced to 1,153 by the end of fifth round as counting of votes began on Sunday morning.


    After the fifth round of counting, Pathak had secured nearly 50 per cent of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities. Bhatia was behind him with 45.6 per cent share of the votes counted in the first round.


    Congress candidate Prem Lata was trailing with a meagre 1.99 per cent vote share, according to the official data. Bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 percent.

    Fourteen candidates are trying their luck in the contest, largely seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.Counting of votes began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #BJP #bypoll #Congress
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.