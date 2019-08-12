App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajendra Gehlot appointed as Rajasthan BJP election officer

The election committee has been constituted ahead of the party's state organisation election, a BJP spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gehlot as the state election officer for the party's organisational election.

The election committee has been constituted ahead of the party's state organisation election, a BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP's national election officer and former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh has appointed Rajendra Gehlot as state election officer and Kailash Meghwal as co-election officer, the spokesperson said.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajendra Gehlot

