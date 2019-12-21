App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan will not implement amended citizenship act: State minister

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) "do not deserve" to be implemented in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress-ruled Rajasthan will not implement the amended Citizenship Act, state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on December 21.

"We are not going to implement this act in the state," Dhariwal told reporters here.

He said that the Act was a "blow" on secularism.

Close

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) "do not deserve" to be implemented in the country.

related news

Dhariwal, who is the Minister of Urban Development as well, also said that Jaipur Metro will become operational between Chandpole and Choti Chaupad (phase 1b) by March next year.

Presently, the metro operates from Mansarover to Chandpole.

Dhariwal also informed that the work on identification of route for the second phase of Jaipur Metro is underway.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #CAA protest #CAA protests #India #Rajasthan

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.