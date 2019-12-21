Rajasthan will not implement amended citizenship act: State minister

Congress-ruled Rajasthan will not implement the amended Citizenship Act, state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on December 21.

"We are not going to implement this act in the state," Dhariwal told reporters here.

He said that the Act was a "blow" on secularism.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) "do not deserve" to be implemented in the country.

Dhariwal, who is the Minister of Urban Development as well, also said that Jaipur Metro will become operational between Chandpole and Choti Chaupad (phase 1b) by March next year.

Presently, the metro operates from Mansarover to Chandpole.